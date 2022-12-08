Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that Pakistan has enormous untapped potential in the field of information and communication technology. Addressing Asia Pacific Information and Communication Technology Alliance (APICTA) awards here, he said during the last decade, Pakistani entrepreneurs made great strides to promote IT sector through their individual and collective efforts. He said government has been proactive in supporting efforts to improve IT sector of the country. The prime minister said Pakistan has a special place in freelancing in the world market. He said during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, government promoted IT led initiative in different sectors. He said government also provided laptops to students to enhance their IT skills. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s total exports do not reflect capacity and talent of the nation. He said government is taking measures to enhance IT sector and increase country’s IT exports. He urged the youth to come forward and devise a plan to achieve high export in IT sector. He said it is an honour for Pakistan for hosting APICTA awards for the first time. In his remarks, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said APICTA is an association aimed at forming cooperative network for the promotion of technology, innovation and development of ICT solutions for global market. He said ICT has a pivotal role for the socio-economic development of a country. He said in past two decades impact of ICT has transformed. The minister said during pandemic ICT emerged as a key tool in fighting against Covid and in sustaining and improving health system. He said Pakistan being fifth largest country with a huge number of talented youth Pakistan is fully interested in developing a knowledge based economy. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APICTA Stan Singh said Pakistan has a great talent in information technology sector. He said APICTA awards are not easy to win due to strict rules and regulations. The Chairman lauded Pakistan and its leadership for arranging APICTA awards. Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the APICTA by pressing a button. Meanwhile, the prime minister late Wednesday tweeted, “At Asia-Pacific ICT Awards, I made a case for digital empowerment of our youth. In an age defined by technological disruption, our youth needs to focus on big ideas. Our current IT exports have a potential of billions of dollars. Govt is taking steps to enhance our exports.