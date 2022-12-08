Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday. The prime minister appreciated the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations. He congratulated Qatari leadership for successful hosting of FIFA-2022 World Cup in Qatar. He lauded remarkable reforms undertaken by the State of Qatar in the field of labour. The prime minister remarked that Pakistan feels pleased and honoured to assist in World Cup by providing security personnel for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He said it is a matter of pride that ‘Al-Rihla’, the football being used in the World Cup is ‘Made in Pakistan’. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation. He said Qatar is home to more than 210,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries