LAHORE - The Punjab Police welfare branch has released Rs 10 million for financial assis­tance of 50 personnel, who suffered from various disor­ders. As per details, a meet­ing of the Punjab Police Wel­fare Management Committee was held on Nov 30, in which the release of Rs 2.375 mil­lion [Rs 2,375,752] funds was sanctioned under the medi­cal grants. Also, Rs 8.6 million were released to five districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Fais­alabad under the medical grants during the financial year 2022-2023. The amount would be handed over to 26 of­ficials facing different medical problems for payment of their medical bills. DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Salahuddin said that Rs 11 million had been issued for police employees, who got injured, or suffered any other disorder in the line of duty. He said that meetings of Welfare Management Com­mittee of the Punjab Police were being held regularly to resolve financial issues of the police personnel.