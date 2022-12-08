Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards on newly-appointed senior military leadership in recognition of their valuable services at a ceremony today (Thursday).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir will be awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf alongwith federal ministers would attend the ceremony.

Gen Asim Munir assumed command as the new army chief, replacing retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced Gen Nadeem Raza as new CJCSC in November last.

The federal government had chosen two senior most generals for the top slots.