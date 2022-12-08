Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday the party had agreed to dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December at every cost.

Talking to media, he said that Punjab’s provincial administration must dissolve assemblies on PTI chief Imran Khan’s call if Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (Pervaiz group) wanted to remain an ally of the PTI in future adding that the establishment was burdening itself with the political corpses of Nawaz Sharif, Molana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and Asif Ali Zardari.

It was yet to see how quickly it [establishment] gets rid of them [corpses], he further said.

Shedding light on cases registered against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the former federal minster said that the party had filed petitions against the ECP adding that the courts must decide cases against Azam Swati, Arshad Sharif, and Dr Shahbaz Gill independently.

He also said that the PTI desired to make Pakistan a democratic state adding that all the powerful stakeholders must respect people’s choice.

Speaking about elections, he said that fresh elections was the only agenda of the PTI. Pakistan had sour relationship with Afghanistan adding that the media would itself see when the establishment limited itself to its constitutional role.

Earlier today, Punjab government Spokesperson Mussarat Cheema said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was planning to dissolve assemblies till Dec 20.

Rebutting the news of the appointment of Khayal Ahmed Kastro as provincial minister by Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Ms Cheema said that the CM had apprised Mr Khan of appointing Mr Kastro as the head of department and not as provincial minister adding that he [Mr Kastro] had been appointed as minister for a week.

Commenting on the reaction over the appointment of Mr Kastro, she added that Mr Khan did not react as much as the rest of the party leadership did.

Talking about the First Information Report (FIR) against gun attack on the former prime minister, the PTI leader said that all other FIRs were lodged except Imran’s adding that the provincial government was also probing into how FIR was registered against Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier, the PTI chief Imran Khan said he was unaware of the expansion of the Punjab Cabinet.

Sources privy to the development said the former premier [Imran Khan] admitted to Khayal Kastro that he was unaware that Khayal was being appointed as a minister and mistakenly believed he [Kastro] was being given the position of department head.

“There is no issue, but that your election as a minister has harmed our narrative,” sources quoted Imran Khan as having said.

As the provincial minister in Lahore, PTI leader Khayal Kastro had taken an oath.