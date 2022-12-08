Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema Wednesday said that the scope of the “Hold elections, save the country” campaign would be spread across the country very soon. In a statement, she said that the next phase of the movement against this imported government has been started froma Lahore to enforce early elec­tions. “In the next 11 days, 11 rallies will be held in Lahore alone. We will not allow this inapt govern­ment based on injustice and cruelty to continue”, she said, adding that the victory of PTI was clear in all the survey reports regarding the elections and the imported government was clinging to power only by looking at the survey results. In the upcoming elections, they will be wiped out from all over Pakistan, including Lahore, she argued. She said that the PDM parties had oppressed the people in the last 8 months, and now these people were avoiding going to the people’s court.