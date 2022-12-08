Share:

SIALKOT - The Punjab government will include important projects like surgical city, tanneries zone and new industrial estate in Sialkot in the annual development programme. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing the under training officers of the 35th mid career management course here on Wednesday. He said the population in four tehsils- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur was more than 3.9 million; 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas, while 30 percent in

urban areas. He said there were thousands of industrial units of surgical, sports, leather, rice in the district. The DC said that first private airport of the country was running successfully and AirSial was operating its flights successfully. He said that Iqbal Manzil, Sialkot Fort, Imam Sahib Tomb, Head Marala, Trinity Church, Shivala Teja Singh temple, Murray College, Lock Tower and Gora Jail were important places for tourism in the district. Abdullah Khurram Niazi said the Seerat Study Centre was