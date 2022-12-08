Share:

Punjab CM, US Consul General discuss bilateral cooperation.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Ela­hi and US Consul General Mr. William K. Makaneole had a meeting here on Wednesday and discussed matters per­taining to mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations, and extending co­operation is various sectors came un­der discussion. Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, MNA Hussain Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, For­mer Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikan­dar, Secretary P&D and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General lauded CM Parvez Elahi for his steps being taken to establish new districts in Punjab.

The US Consul General welcomed the important development with regard to the agreement being made to declare US State California and Punjab as sis­ter states adding that this agreement will be signed soon. The agreement will enhance trade, economic and business relations between Punjab and Califor­nia adding that bilateral investment will also increase between Punjab and California. The chief minister stated that relations in education, health, IT, environment and culture sectors will be promoted. This agreement will further augment bilateral relations between Punjab and California, he said. The CM apprised that a special cell has been established in the P & D Board and a steering committee has been chalked out. CM Parvez Elahi thanked US for ex­tending their financial assistance for the flood affectees. Parvez Elahi announced that the federal government did not ex­tend any assistance to the flood affected people of Punjab. The Punjab govern­ment gave an assistance package to the flood affectees from its own resources. He told the US diplomat that the Punjab government was building houses for the flood affectees and handing them over as well. The losses incurred to the livestock and fields have also been redressed. The flood affectees are being provided free solar tube wells and development proj­ects are ongoing in Punjab.

“Punjab is a most suitable province with regard to investment. We have for­mulated a policy to lease uncultivated land for a 30 years period”. The chief minister stated that the investors will be given this land free of cost and the inves­tors can benefit from this facility. He said four new districts have been established in Punjab in order to devolve authority at the grassroots level. “Not only employ­ment opportunities have been generated in these new districts but the problems of the masses are also being resolved at their doorsteps. New districts have been established by keeping in mind the needs of the masses. New industrial zones have been set up in Punjab and a one window operation has been launched for the in­vestors in these new industrial zones”. He said that Punjab government had launched an alleviated expressway proj­ect in Lahore and the citizens will have easy access to the motorway with the completion of this project. Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want cordial relations with our neighbouring coun­tries, he said. All citizens including mi­norities have equal rights according to the constitution in Pakistan, he added. US Consul General stated that we would further enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors. The Political and Economic Chief of US Consulate Ms Kathleen Gibilisco and Political Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present on this occasion.