ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia on extending the term of $3 billion deposit in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended warm welcome to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and highlighted the historical, religious, cultural and long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It was shared that both of states enjoy exceptional relationship on various front including economy and trade.

The finance minister apprised the ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation program. Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar thanked the ambassador on extending the term of $3 billion deposit in SBP by Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). He also thanked Saudi Fund for Development for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims at further deepening the economic and commercial ties with Pakistan. In conclusion, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude toward Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for continuous support and cooperation with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ms Henny Fokel de Vries, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, also called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in meeting.

The finance minister welcomed Ms Henny Fokel de Vries and highlighted the bilateral, economic and historical relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Netherland. The finance minister shared that the two have always enjoyed outstanding bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and common interests. The finance minister apprised the ambassador of the Netherlands about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government. It was also shared that present government is highly concerned about the uplift of masses and especially through financial inclusion. Ms. Henny Fokel de Vries reciprocated same sentiments on bilateral relations between Kingdom of Netherlands and Pakistan. The ambassador shared sympathetic sentiments on the huge level of economic losses faced by Pakistan due to floods and monsoon rains. She further shared that government of Netherland aims at enhancing the bilateral ties with Pakistan on various economic fronts as Pakistan being 5th largest country by population offers a great destination for investment The finance minister commended the investment proposals of Netherland and shared that provision of business friendly environment is the priority of present government. The finance minister further highlighted about multiple lucrative economic avenues present in Pakistan in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations. In conclusion, the finance minister and Ms Henny Fokel de Vries exchanged thankful remarks to each other.