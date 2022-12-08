Share:

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq underscored the need for framing sustainable policies in consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders to revive the economy, industry, business and trade. The country’s economic future is associated with doing trade with Central Asian Republics and African countries, Mr Ishaq said while responding to various queries from the members of a delegation of the 35th Mid-career Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad at Chamber House on Wednesday. Ms Seemi Khan, a senior faculty member/Directing Staff at NIM Islamabad headed the delegation. On this occasion, SCCI Vice President Shahid Hussain, former President Faizi, Ex-Vice President Jalil Jan, and executive members along with traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were present.