LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim LeagueQuaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has offered to mediate be tween Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and central government. While talking to a private TV channel here yesterday, Shuat said, “Damage to the economy can be avoided if politicians stay in contact. If Imran Khan asks, I will personally speak to Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] in this regard.” Imran Khan had last week said that he would delay the dissolution of the assemblies if the government decides to hold general elections in March, but the government rejected the offer saying that polls will be held on time — October 2023. But even though the PTI has been persistent in its demand for early polls, its ally Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi believed that he did not see elections taking place in the next four months. Shujat also noted that all the assemblies should complete their respective tenures as even if Punjab Assembly was dissolved, it would trigger a Constitutional crisis. Shedding light on PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit, the PML-Q chief said the former president had come to his residence for inquiring after his health and nothing more. “I did not speak about Punjab’s situation with Asif Zardari. It is indeed possible that we might speak about Parvez Elahi in the future,” he said. On his terms with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Shujat said he does not speak about politics with him and that they only discuss matters related to “national interest”. “I had suggested Parvez Elahi not to have the FIR (first information report) registered against the army officer in the gun attack on PTI long march.”