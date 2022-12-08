Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, announced the start of the trial service of People’s Bus Service in Sukkur city.

The minister in a statement issued here said that after the successful operation of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, the Sindh Transport department had launched trail service of PBS in Sukkur on the instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He vowed that the full-fledged service of PBS would be formally launched in Sukkur in the month of December for providing a modern public transport system to the citizens of the third largest city of the province. He said that the Sindh government was actively pursuing the mission of providing modern, comfortable and affordable travel facilities to the public and People’s Bus Service was at the forefront in this regard.a