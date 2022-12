Share:

The Government of Sindh on Thursday announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province.

Schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations from Dec 20 till Jan 1, 2022, as per a decision taken by the provincial education department s steering committee.

Sindh education minister Ahsan Chandio said the decision was taken after a meeting held by the sub-committee also agreed to reopen educational across Sindh on Jan 2, 2022.