KARACHI-Lawmakers in Sindh Assembly on Wednesday continued to debate on adjournment motion regarding devastation caused by unprecedented monsoon rains due to climate change that led to subsequent flooding in Sindh and the relief efforts taken by the provincial government.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho termed that flood as the biggest challenge after COVID-19. She said that due to the efforts of the Sindh government, water had been drained out from many areas but there were areas that still submerged in the water.

She said that the health department had established over 17,000 mobile camps and 11,870 fixed camps in the province to cater flood affected people.

The health minister said that more than 10,000 people having skin diseases, over 11,000 with chest diseases, around 900,000 patients of Diarrhea, over 500,000 of malaria patients and more than 1,000 dengue patients were treated at the camps. “We had also detected 60 patients of tuberculosis. We did not let shortage of medicines in the medical camps,” she said.

She said that the 10,000 pregnant women were also provided due medical facilities in the camps. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Rabia Azfar Nizami mainly focused on education sector and said that 29,278 out of total 49,446 schools were damaged in the floods. She said that around 13,000 schools had been completely destroyed. She feared that 50 percent of the children will drop out of school and now the government education will end in the province and the people would be compelled to send their children in private institutions only.

Rabia Nizami asked the education minister to apprise the house about the plan to resume the education for these children as the Chief Minister had already made it clear that it would take three years to restore the school. Speaking about the abundant children, the PTI lawmaker said that they were the responsibility of the government. “Don’t call these children Lawaris (orphans),” she said.

‘Assembly locked

for three months’

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paksitan Parliamentary Leader Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri asked as to why the provincial assembly was not summoned for the past three months to have discussion on the floods.

“Sindh Assembly was locked for three months after the floods. If government representatives were busy in their respective constituencies, why were the people staging protests against them,” he asked.

Mufti Fakhri said that the Chief Minister pretended as if there were no issues in the province, adding that the flood-affected people were still deprived of basic necessities. The TLP parliamentary leader said that opposition members were not incorporated in the committees formed for the relief works. In his speech, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Mohammad Hussain said that the effects of global warming were coming to the fore in the whole world, but the authorities in Pakistan not taking measures to tackle it. “There are no measures to deal with natural disasters,” he said.

Muhammad Hussain also came down heavily on the provincial government for not including opposition lawmakers in the relief committees and said that If the government had also incorporated them in the committees, they would had been beneficial.

Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu said that floods and rains had broken all records but the provincial government done it best to face the natural disaster.

“We (Sindh government) have not made only claims but worked (relief works) as well,” he added. Rahu also hailed the federal government for raising the issue at international forums. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the international conferences and let the international community realised about the hardships being faced by the people of Pakistan due to climate change.

Arif Mustafa Jatoi of Grand Democratic Alliance said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority had issued many warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rains but the Sindh government did not pay heed to these warnings. He said that as many tents as claimed by the Sindh Chief Minister might not be in the whole of Pakistan. PPP’s Syed Zulfikar Shah, Shabbir Bijarani, MQM-P’s Ali Khurshidi and Rabia Khatoon, PTI’s Adeel Ahmed and GDA’s Waryam Faqeer also spoke on the adjournment motion. Later, the house was adjourned to Thursday noon.