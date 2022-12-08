Share:

HYDERABAD- A suspected outlaw was killed while another was injured in separate encounters allegedly with the members of a same gang of criminals in the limits of Market and Hussainabad police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the police began the hunt for the suspected robbers who escaped from an encounter near Kali Mori in the jurisdiction of Market police station during which a suspect was arrested in injured condition. He added that 2 more suspects of the same gang were hours later spotted by Hussainabad police in Hussainabad area. The spokesman claimed that the suspects once again opened fire on the police in a bid to escape but one of them, Aamir Soomro alias Imran, sustained a fatal gunshot and was apprehended but his unknown accomplice managed to escape. Soomro, who seemed to be in his 20s, sustained a gunshot to his chest and he died while he was being shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). Earlier, Dost Muhammad Khoso alias Dosu, who allegedly belonged to the gang of slain Soomro, was arrested in injured condition by the CIA police from the limits of Market police station. He was also shifted to the LUH. The spokesman claimed that Khoso was booked in at least 27 FIRs and Soomro in 11 FIRs