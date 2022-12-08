Share:

KASUR - The district administration sealed three brick kilns and imposed fine Rs150,000 on them for causing smog. According to District Information Office press release issued here on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Pattoki Khurram Mukhtar along with environment pollution department team inspected various kilns and sealed three kilns. The team imposed fine amounting to Rs150,000 on them. The AC said that the crackdown would continue and strict action would be taken against smog SOPs violators. Meanwhile, Chunian police arrested five members of motorcycle lifter gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday. Police said the raiding team arrested five members of a gang including its ring leader Iftikhar Bachi and recovered cash amounting to Rs400,000, ten motorcycles, ten mobile phones and valuables worth Rs1,500,000 from them. The accused confessed to have committed more than 30 robberies, said police. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Muhammad Karim consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues. He was shifted to Lahore General Hospital in critical condi