LAHORE - Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan HI(M) Commander Karachi has said that regaining past glories in squash is possible with concerted efforts through holding more and more squash events for youngsters to unearth and promote new talent for the international events so that our players can perform with their international compatriots and win laurels for the country. He was speaking as chief guest at the grand open ceremony of COMBAXX 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship being organized by Pak Navy here at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi. The chief guest said that promoting sports is part of the Pak Navy’s vision. More and more events are needed to produce future legends like Jahangir Khan in squash, who remain unbeatable and become the undisputed king of squash. Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Tournament Director Commodore Tauqir Ahmed Khawaja and GM Combaxx Sports Zubair Macha were also present on the occasion. In the men’s first round, M Faraz, Waqar Mehboob, Naveed Rehman, Zahir Shah, Sadam Ul Haq, Salman Saleem, Bilal Zakir and Nasir Iqbal were the winners. In women’s event, Zainab Khan, Ilsa Imran, Mehwish Ali, Komal Khan, Noor Ul Ain, Kaina