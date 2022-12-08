Share:

KARACHI-K-Electric’s management while giving briefing to Mr Imtiaz Sheikh, Energy Minister Sindh and other prominent members on billing issue of Lyari said that complete support should be given to eradicate power theft. Timely payment of electricity bills can ensure uninterrupted power supply to relevant areas. Power supply is impossible without making payments of bills. Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said that areas representatives should ensure timely payment of bills. Electricity is expensive and it cannot be supplied free of cost.