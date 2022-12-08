Share:

LAHORE-Graduate Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lahore School of Economics has paid tribute to Dr Rubina Saigol, a renowned scholar and women activist. Graduate Institute of Development Studies (GIDS), Lahore School of Economics organized an honorary tribute to the late eminent scholar, writer and an activist Dr. Rubina Saigol on December 1, 2022. Dr. Fareeha Zafar, Professor at GIDS, started off the proceedings by welcoming the guest speakers and presenting an overview of an illustrious life history of Dr Saigol.