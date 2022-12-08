Share:

KHYBER - Led by the Country Attaché for Pakistan Jaffrey A Konvalinka, a high-level United States delegation of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Department of Justice met with the Director of Customs Intelligence last day. The DG Customs underlined the core functions and organizational operations of Customs Intelligence the delegation. The US ambassador was informed by DG Customs that credible information is the foundation for all of their operations. He said that it had a more than 90% success rate with its hits and had a decent level of proficiency in information collection. But he added that Pakistan’s capacity for customs intelligence would undoubtedly increase with the DEA’s support.