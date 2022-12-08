Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government Wednesday announced schools’ closure for three days a week in Lahore due to worsening smog situation. The provincial government notified that all public and private schools in Lahore district would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday, till further orders. The notification was issued in compliance with the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a public interest petition, filed on the environmental issues. Meanwhile, in light of the LHC directions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority also announced closure of private offices for two days a week in the provincial metropolis. “All private offices, being operated by companies, private sector entities and individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, with effect from 7-12-2022 until 15-1-2023. However, their staff may work from home,” says a notification, issued here on Wednesday. Also, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Lahore deputy commissioner about closure of markets at 10:00pm in the provincial metropolis due to worsening smog situation. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by Haroon Farooq and others, on several environmental issues, including smog. A provincial law officer submitted two notifications regarding closure of schools and private offices in the provincial capital, at the start of proceedings. He apprised that the provincial government had notified that all public and private schools in Lahore district would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders, as per the court orders. The court was further apprised that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had also notified the closure of private offices for two-day a week in the provincial metropolis. At this, the court directed to implement the notifications immediately, while hinting closure of markets at 10pm in the provincial capital besides complete closure on Sunday. The court directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to decide the issue after holding a meeting with the traders. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Friday and sought a report from the Lahore deputy commissioner.