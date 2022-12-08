Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 10 at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Wednesday. In the leadup to the summit, the first of its kind between China and Arab states, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a report on China-Arab cooperation in the new era, describing the summit as a milestone event and noting that Beijing will take it as an opportunity to promote the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.