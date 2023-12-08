1 person sustains injuries after 2 oil tankers catch fire

Rawalpindi-One person sustained burn injuries after two fuel tankers caught fire in a collision near old airport on Wednesday night. Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the scene and overwhelmed the huge fire that also caused massive traffic jams in the area. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport.

According to sources, two oil tankers, carrying thousands of litres fuel and crude oil, were passing through airport road when a car suddenly took U turn and became in the middle of the road and a tanker smashed into car. They said that due to the accident, the oil tanker coming from behind collided with the other oil tanker and oil began to spill on road.

A huge fire caught the oil, sources said adding that huge inferno could be seen miles away from the scene. A huge traffic jam occured in old airport road. Rescue 1122 and local police reached at the spot and cordoned off the area.

A person suffered burn injuries and was moved to hopital by the rescuers for medical treatment. “CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the oil tankers inferno and ordered SHO PS Airport to reach at the accident place,” said a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan. He said that the rescue teams and fire fighters of Rescue 1122 conducted operation and engulfed the fire.