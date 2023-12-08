12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup  

LAHORE - As many as 12 matches were decided from Group C and D on the second day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase 4 in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar. In the first match of Group C, DFC thumped Young Kukikhel Football Club 13-2. In the second encounter, Combine Satkhail FC Buner defeated Afridi Stars 7-1. The third match was won by Young Kukikhel Football Club, who beat Combine Satkhail FC Buner 6-3. In the fourth encounter, DFC defeated Afridi Stars 3-1. The fifth encounter between DFC and Combine Satkhail FC Buner ended in a 1-1 draw. In the last game of Group C, Young Kukikhel Football Club beat Afridi Stars 4-2. In Group D, Wachan FC beat Hayatabad FC 5-0, Afghan FC beat Baber FC 7–5, Hayatabad FC beat Baber FC 11–2, Wachan FC beat Afghan FC 7-0, Wachan FC beat Baber FC 4-2 and the last game of the day, the match between Hayatabad FC and Afghan FC ended in a 6-6 draw.