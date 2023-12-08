40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf commences

The 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament commenced at the historic Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

During a press conference held at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, announced that Millat Tractors would once again be the proud sponsor of this significant championship. Ahsan Imran of Millat Tractors, Aasim Zafar, Tournament Director, Bela Azam, Lady Captain, Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media, and Imran Ayub, Coordinator for Millat Tractors, graced the occasion.

Javed highlighted the national significance of the event, promising exciting clashes between established and emerging amateur golfers. The Governors Cup Trophy, awarded based on net score, adds a unique dimension to the competition. The amateur with the best net score after three rounds and 54 holes will claim the glory, making consistency a crucial factor for success.

Tournament Director Amir Zafar emphasized that the potential winner must excel in all aspects of the game, from driving off the tee to accuracy in fairway shots and excellence in the short game. He noted that this championship's 40th anniversary makes it a prime occasion, with Millat Tractors Limited generously sponsoring it for the 40th time.

In terms of participation, the event boasts 152 amateurs, 75 seniors, 40 veterans, 35 ladies, and 15 juniors. Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed singled out notable amateurs adding a special touch to the tournament, including Qasim Ali Khan, ranked number one amateur golf player in Pakistan, and Salman Jehangir, ranked number two. Other prominent participants include Nouman Ilyas, Muhammad Shoaib, and Muhammad Arsalan, all representing the country at the national level.

The defending champion, Mr. Ghulam Haider of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, will strive to retain his title, having emerged victorious in the previous edition with three rounds scores of net 76, 68, and 68, resulting in a net aggregate of 212.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Tractors, who performed the opening ceremony, emphasized the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility in sports, education, and health. The tournament will culminate in a Prize Distribution Ceremony at 3:30 pm on December 10, 2023, at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, with Mr. Baligh ur Rehman, Governor Punjab, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event promises not only thrilling golf action but also a celebration of sportsmanship and achievement on the green.