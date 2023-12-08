Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC grants bail to 5 accused in May-9 cases

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in different cases related to May-9 violence. ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted post-arrest bail to Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 for availing the relief of bail. The court adjourned bail petitions of accused, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Javed, till Dec 13 and sought more arguments. The Naseerabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence. Meanwhile, the court also granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Usman Sharif and Muhammad Siddique, in a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023