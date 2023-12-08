ATC grants bail to 5 accused in May-9 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in different cases related to May-9 violence. ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted post-arrest bail to Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 for availing the relief of bail. The court adjourned bail petitions of accused, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Javed, till Dec 13 and sought more arguments. The Naseerabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence. Meanwhile, the court also granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Usman Sharif and Muhammad Siddique, in a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg.