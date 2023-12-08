Bannu DC’s surprise inspection enhances healthcare

BANNU - In an unannounced visit to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, accompanied by Assis­tant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, meticu­lously assessed various hospital wards and clean­liness standards while is­suing crucial directives.

During the inspection, Deputy Commissioner Saud emphasized the im­mediate provision of es­sential medical facilities, asserting a zero-toler­ance policy toward any resource deficiencies. En­gaging with patients and attendants, he detailed the available hospital fa­cilities. DHQ Hospital Bannu’s medical profes­sionals and management briefed him on current facilities and prevailing challenges. Deputy Com­missioner Saud under­scored the imperative of prioritizing patient care as a primary duty, urg­ing doctors to view it as a form of worship that fos­ters a sense of communi­ty. In a bid to ensure ser­vice efficiency, Deputy Commissioner Saud and Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah per­sonally conducted blood tests in the laboratory, verifying satisfactory re­sults. The officials’ scru­tiny extended to the Cit­izen Facilitation Center, culminating in decisions including the establish­ment of a centre on Po­lice Line Road. This one-stop facility in Bannu City aims to streamline services like NADRA, lo­cal government affairs, birth certificate issuance, and more. Expressing steadfast commitment, Deputy Commissioner Saud pledged to bolster public facilities, promis­ing the implementation of initiatives that benefit the people. The thorough in­spection of all sections of the DC Office addressed citizen concerns, with branch in-charges in­structed to prioritize re­quests. Acknowledg­ing the challenges faced by citizens travelling to the DC Office within the Cantt, Deputy Commis­sioner Saud announced the forthcoming opening of a sub-branch in Tehsil Gali. This sub-branch will facilitate applications for the DC office, providing citizens with a tracking ID to monitor their applica­tion status online through the Deputy Commission­er Bannu website.