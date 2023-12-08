Bannu DC’s surprise inspection enhances healthcare

BANNU - In an unannounced visit to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah, meticulously assessed various hospital wards and cleanliness standards while issuing crucial directives.
During the inspection, Deputy Commissioner Saud emphasized the immediate provision of essential medical facilities, asserting a zero-tolerance policy toward any resource deficiencies. Engaging with patients and attendants, he detailed the available hospital facilities. DHQ Hospital Bannu’s medical professionals and management briefed him on current facilities and prevailing challenges. Deputy Commissioner Saud underscored the imperative of prioritizing patient care as a primary duty, urging doctors to view it as a form of worship that fosters a sense of community. In a bid to ensure service efficiency, Deputy Commissioner Saud and Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah personally conducted blood tests in the laboratory, verifying satisfactory results. The officials’ scrutiny extended to the Citizen Facilitation Center, culminating in decisions including the establishment of a centre on Police Line Road. This one-stop facility in Bannu City aims to streamline services like NADRA, local government affairs, birth certificate issuance, and more. Expressing steadfast commitment, Deputy Commissioner Saud pledged to bolster public facilities, promising the implementation of initiatives that benefit the people. The thorough inspection of all sections of the DC Office addressed citizen concerns, with branch in-charges instructed to prioritize requests. Acknowledging the challenges faced by citizens travelling to the DC Office within the Cantt, Deputy Commissioner Saud announced the forthcoming opening of a sub-branch in Tehsil Gali. This sub-branch will facilitate applications for the DC office, providing citizens with a tracking ID to monitor their application status online through the Deputy Commissioner Bannu website.