Bilawal attempting to construct a narrative around 18th Amend: Sana

LAHORE - PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah emphasised that the Muslim League - Nawaz had a clear stance that the elections should take place on February 8, 2024, in accordance with the constitution. Addressing the media at the party office here on Thursday, he explained that the constitutional requirement to shift the elections from November to February stemmed from the recently conducted census and the necessity for new delimitations.
Responding to a query, Sanaullah asserted that Bilawal was attempting to construct a political narrative around the 18th Amendment. He accused the PPP of attempting to mislead smaller provinces by insinuating that if PML-N came to power, it would diminish provincial powers. He clarified that while the 18th Amendment could be further enhanced, it could not be curtailed. Sanaullah advocated for empowering provinces further, believing that strengthening provincial units would fortify the federation.
He disclosed that the PML-N’s manifesto would include a commitment to bolstering federal units while advocating for decentralization of powers from provincial capitals to districts and beyond. Sanaullah highlighted that there was no impediment to a meeting between the PML-N leadership and Asif Zardari. He affirmed that the PML-N would participate in elections against the PPP and would respect the leaders of other parties. Sanaullah stressed that political competition with opposing parties is not a personal feud. He also mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman or his party never demanded that the PML-N assume the presidency or premiership. Regarding the scheduled elections on February 8, Sanaullah expressed confidence, stating that the PML-N is diligently preparing for the elections day and night. He acknowledged that while some may file petitions against the elections in the Supreme Court, it cannot hinder their preparations. Sanaullah acknowledged that the PML-N had reservations about new delimitations, and despite their appeals being largely ignored, they remain ready for the elections. Sanaullah called on the new PTI chairman, Gohar Khan, to lead his party into the elections and urged against protecting individuals involved in the events of May 9, emphasizing that the PTI should let them face the legal consequences.