BRI deepened coop for strengthening civilizations: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - The forum “Benefiting All Mankind: Dialogues with the Silk Road” was held in Beijing, where it was highlighted that over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road Initiative has brought China and its partner countries closer together, and deepened exchanges and mutual understanding among different civilizations.
The event was co-sponsored by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies under China International Communications Group (CICG), the Pakistan-China Institute, the European Union Asia Centre, and the Cultural Communication Center of CICG, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.
Gao Anming, Vice-President and Editor-In-Chief of CICG, and Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Defence Committee, and Pakistan-China Institute, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.
Twelve Chinese and foreign think tank experts including Pakistani expert on international studies Abdur Rahman, delivered keynote speeches on the theme of “Inheriting the Silk Road Culture, Jointly Promoting People’s Well-being”.
Gao pointed out, “Rooted in history and looking to the future, BRI has harnessed the synergy of civilizations to foster the development of a community with a shared future for mankind,” said Gao.
Mushahid Sayed stated that BRI is the most significant initiative of the 21st century, lifting 400 million people out of poverty globally, primarily through flagship projects like the CPEC.
“As a new platform for international cooperation, BRI will achieve a more open development prospect based on the principle of planning together, building together, and benefiting together.”
“Currently, the narratives of the East and the West are significantly different. In a multi-polar world, we need a diverse response. China and Pakistan are good friends who are working together to promote the BRI towards a better future,” Mushahid added.