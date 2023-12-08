British Council leads in embracing new trends in Teaching ELT

LAHORE - In a ground-breaking initia­tive, the British Council in Pakistan on Thursday host­ed an event aimed at delving into the future landscape of English Language Teaching (ELT). The event brought to­gether thought leaders, edu­cators, and key stakeholders to engage in discussions that centre around the pivotal role of English as a medium of education, the imperative nature of teacher prepared­ness, and the development of innovative teaching strat­egies.

The event delved into the essence of Continuing Pro­fessional Development (CPD) for both public and private school English Lan­guage teachers.

Spotlighting the power of peer learning, it aimed at refining English language skills. Attendees includ­ing panellists from LUMS, Taleemabad, and other pres­tigious institutions and or­ganisations immersed them­selves in walk-in workshops designed to embrace the fu­ture of ELT. These sessions equipped educators with tools to raise climate change awareness, seamlessly inte­grate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, and es­tablish safer, more inclusive ELT classrooms.

James Hampson, Country Director, the British Coun­cil in Pakistan, said: “We’re investing in Pakistan’s edu­cation system so that chil­dren in public schools and students at university can achieve their ambitions. To­day’s conference on the piv­otal role of English will ben­efit learners, teachers, and policymakers deliver better outcomes, and shape a suc­cessful future.”

Talha Chishti, Head of Eng­lish programmes at the Brit­ish Council in Pakistan, said: “Embracing New Trends in ELT offers a platform to dis­cuss the role of English as a medium of instruction, lan­guage transition policies, teacher training challenges, and the integration of tech­nology, including AI, for en­hanced language teaching and learning. The goal is to propose sustainable poli­cy measures for improved learning outcomes.”

The event sparked a revo­lution in Pakistan’s ELT land­scape, uniting stakeholders from research, academia, teachers’ development cen­tres, and government bodies.

Thought-provoking dis­cussions unveiled challenges and opportunities, igniting a dynamic exchange of ideas that sought to promote and evolve ELT practises in the country.

The British Council in Pa­kistan looks forward to the continued impact of this ini­tiative, anticipating a bright­er future for English lan­guage education in the region.