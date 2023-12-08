Bugti announces to deport Afghans living legally if found involved in political activities

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has announced to deport the Afghans living legally in Pakistan in case of their involvement in political activates.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said that the Afghans living legally in Pakistan or have the refugee status cannot participate in political activities.

He said ten such people found involved in political activities had been identified and they were being deported.

The Interior Minister stressed it is only the prerogative of Pakistani citizen to take part in politics.

Sarfraz Bugti said that foolproof security would be ensured for peaceful conduct of the general elections.

He said paramilitary forces can also be deployed in case of request by Election Commission.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said the repatriation plan was not country specific.

He said illegal foreigners including Afghans were being deported. He said everybody with valid passport and visa is welcome in Pakistan.