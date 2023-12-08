Caretaker minister expresses concern over reports of drying of Indus River by 2070

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Water Resources Ahmad Irfan Aslam has expressed concern over reports suggesting that by 2070 the Indus River could run dry and said that it posing a severe threat to the region’s ability to sustain life.

While inaugurating two days Pakistan Water Week 2023 that kicked off with an auspicious inauguration ceremony of Water Festival and Technology Fair here, the caretaker minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to conserve and manage water resources effectively. The Pakistan Water Week 2023, organized by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with IWMI Pakistan and UNICEF and various partner organizations, aims to address the critical challenges surrounding water resources and promote innovative solutions in the field of water and climate.

The key objectives of the Pakistan Water Week 2023 are to enhance public awareness and dissemination of information on water stewardship, knowledge sharing and skill enhancement of the general public on transformative Pathways for Water and Food System in a Climate Resilient Pakistan, sensitization of policy and decision-makers on the importance of water resources for socio-economic development.

During his speech, Minister Ahmad Irfan emphasized the importance of water for sustaining life. Citing alarming projections, he expressed concern over reports suggesting that by 2070, the Indus River could run dry, posing a severe threat to the region’s ability to sustain life. The minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to conserve and manage water resources effectively. The impacts of climate change on the water are more pronounced than other resources evident as frequent drought and flooding significantly result in reduced water supply, increased water stress, and long-term impacts on the life cycles of water, energy, and food. The recurrent drought and flood situation, groundwater depletion, inefficient water supply systems, and less crop per unit of water also result in low productivity of agricultural land due to increased costs of input and low prices of outputs. This situation ultimately turns the water resources management into a challenge creating water and food security crises and ultimately affects the ability of government to progress the country’s economic development.

Pakistan Water Week 2023 stands as a testament to the nation’s dedication to finding sustainable solutions for water-related issues, with the hope that collaborative efforts will pave the way for a water-secure future. At this occasion, Minister Water Resources also launched the recent research reports of PCRWR based on its groundbreaking work related to Hudiara Drain, Assessment and Management of Surface and Groundwater in Islamabad, Tharparker and Cholistan, National threat of Arsenic in Groundwater.