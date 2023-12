Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the Aga Khan Medical College in Karachi today and had an interactive session with students of university.

Speaking on the occasion, he said education is only path towards bright future.

Replying to a question about current situation of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister said that it is a part of Pakistan and concrete steps are being taken to bring area into mainstream aimed to resolve it's longstanding issues.