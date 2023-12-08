CM Punjab to honour top performing athletes soon: Wahab

LAHORE - Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that Punjab Chief Minister will distribute cash prizes among the position holder athletes in the National Games, Pink Games and other sports events during a grand ceremony in near future. Wahab revealed this while talking to media during his interaction with the national chess team, which is going to participate in upcoming Asian Youth Chess Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, President PCF Hanif Qureshi, champ Amir Karim and parents of young chess players were also present on the occasion. The Asian Youth Chess Championship will be played at Al Ain, UAE from Dec 12 to 22. Wahab said the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has also organized a major chess event in Nishtar Park Sports Complex in the past. “We are also planning to hold another big chess event in the province in near future.”