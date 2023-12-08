Collective efforts crucial to curb corruption: NAB

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sohail Nasir has stressed the significance of individuals holding themselves accountable and working together to combat corruption in society.
Speaking at a seminar titled “Curbing Corruption Through a Documented Economy,” organised by NAB in partnership with the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) during Anti-Corruption Week-2023, Nasir emphasised the importance of everyone committing to performing their duties diligently and honestly. Additionally, he suggested that children should take on an active role in preventing corruption or corrupt practices in their surroundings. He observed that societal behavior often marked by negativity, indiscriminate criticism and done merely for the sake of criticism, had the potential to erode and harm the fabric of society.
Addressing the gathering, Director General, NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Irfan Baig expressed that corruption was a curse as it disrupts the peace of society. He underscored the significance of refraining from seeking positions undeservedly and highlighted the necessity of ensuring self-accountability. He mentioned that NAB Rawalpindi is currently handling cases involving Rs 8 billion, with an overall successful recovery of Rs 350 billion. Recently, NAB facilitated the return of Rs 600 million to the affected individuals of Arain City, and its conviction ratio stands at over 61 percent.
Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Dr. Amjad Saqib, emphasized the importance of personal transformation and advocated for demanding behavioral change from oneself before expecting it from others. He mentioned that his organization, Akhuwat, has provided loans to more than six million deserving individuals to help them start their own businesses. To date, over Rs 220 billion has been disbursed, achieving an impressive recovery ratio of 99.9 percent. Dr. Raheem Awan, Director General of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA), mentioned that NAB and LAJA have jointly resolved to educate the youth about the impacts of corruption. They are preparing to initiate a campaign and training program in educational institutions to combat corruption. He emphasized the importance of strengthening anti-corruption institutions.
Former Inspector General of Police, Syed Kaleem Imam, emphasized the importance of ensuring equality among citizens to foster a harmonious and peaceful society. In last, NAB awarded cash prizes and shields to the accomplished students who excelled in declamation, poster design, painting, skit, and other competitions held among students from schools and colleges in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). A total of 304 students participated in the competition.