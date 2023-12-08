Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

MULTAN - Additional Secretary Coordina­tion, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, directed officials concerned to complete the two blocks of the Secretariat by December 31 as per directions of Additional Chief Sec­retary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar.

Additional Secretary Muham­mad Farooq Dogar expressed these views during a visit to the Secretariat to review the devel­opment work here on Thursday alongwith Deputy Secretary Ab­dul Saboor Thakur. Section Officer Development Hafiz Khursheed Malik and IDAP officials were present.

He said that four administrative departments will be shifted after completion of the required blocks of the Secretariat. He directed to complete the finishing work of GOR within a week and IDAP will hand over residences to the administra­tion of Civil Secretariat, he added.

The delivery of machinery for the under-construction Civil Sec­retariat South Punjab has been started and the equipment of the central air conditioning system has also been delivered.

Work on marble fixing on the ground and first floor of the two blocks has also been completed while the installation of marble on the second floor was underway.

The contract for glass work in offices has also been allotted to the vendor. Sub-base of the road network of the Secretariat has been completed while the as­phalt work will be started in the final phase of completion of the project.