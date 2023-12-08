Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act case

ISLAMABAD - The court here on Thursday ex­tended interim bail of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in the case filed at Abpara police station for the violation of the Sound Act. Sher Afzal Marwat’s lawyer Shajar Abbas appeared be­fore the court of duty Judge Muhammad Sohail Sheikh. The lawyer apprised the court that Sher Afzal Marwat was out of city and requested for exemption from the pres­ence. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing till December 11.