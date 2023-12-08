Crackdown on illegal hydrants continues

KARACHI-The joint efforts of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Water and Sewerage Board in their ongoing crackdown against illegal hydrants remain active, as stated by a spokesperson for Sindh Rangers. Multiple operations were carried out across various Karachi towns, including Liaquatabad Town, Jamshed Town, and Nazimabad Town, with the primary objective of dismantling unauthorized water connections. This concerted effort aimed at eradicating 29 illegal connections involved in water theft, masquerading as illicit hydrants and subsoil bores.

Resulting from these operations, four suspects were apprehended and handed over to the police. Furthermore, 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed based on complaints filed by the Water and Sewerage Board. The operations led to the restoration of 20.8 million gallons of daily water supply. An estimated loss of one and a half billion rupees annually to the national exchequer due to water theft was highlighted.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has already executed 92 operations targeting 204 illegal hydrants, sealing 29 and demolishing 175, with 161 suspects apprehended. The commitment was emphasized to sustain these operations until the complete eradication of illegal hydrants and the prevention of water theft.