CTD, police conduct information-based operation in Malir

KARACHI-Authorities from the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police collaborated for an intelligence-driven search operation in the Malir Labor Square vicinity and nearby regions around Madrassa Darul Quran.

This operation, which took place across two locations under Sukhan police station jurisdiction, was reported by a CTD spokesperson on Thursday. Using the Talash App, 75 individuals were screened as part of the operation, leading to the handover of two suspects to the Sukhan police station for further scrutiny.

The Counter Terrorist Force of CTD also participated in this coordinated effort. Additionally, the CTD spokesperson highlighted the intent to persist with information-based operations throughout various ranges in Sindh.