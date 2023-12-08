DG Khan Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into wheat, orders investigation

MUZAFFARGARH - DG Khan Division Commis­sioner took notice of a scandal of mixing sand into wheat by the food department employ­ees and ordered interrogation into the incident.

According to food depart­ment sources, a truck of sand was brought to mix into wheat at the food centre located at Dera Ghazi Khan Road to meet the gap of embezzled wheat.

The district food controller has also sent the prosecution to the anti-corruption officials to register a case against two food inspectors and other involved staff. Civil Lines po­lice seized the truck of sand brought to mix into the wheat and arrested the driver.