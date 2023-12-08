Dozens injured in Seychelles blast at explosives depot

MAHE ISLAND - A huge blast at an explosives depot in Seychelles on Thursday injured dozens of people and brought down buildings, prompting the country’s “shocked” president to declare a state of emergency. The archipelago -- famous for its idyllic white beaches and high-end tourism -- is also grappling with flooding and landslides due to heavy rainfall, President Wavel Ramkalawan said, ordering citizens to stay at home. The blast happened in the Providence industrial area in Mahe, the largest island in the Indian Ocean nation, causing huge damage at the site and to surrounding areas, the presidency said in a statement. “Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage... and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the president has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December,” the presidency said. “All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work,” the statement added. The explosion, which occurred before dawn, was heard several kilometres (miles) away, with the force of the blast smashing windows of nearby homes, banks and shops. “I was shocked when I arrived early in the morning. The police and the army (have taken) control of the area,” Ramkalawan told a press briefing. “Sixty-six people have been admitted to hospital,” he said. Footage broadcast on television showed broken glass and sheet metal debris scattered on site.