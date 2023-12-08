Friday, December 08, 2023
DRC sets up traditional dispute resolution in Khyber

Ahmad Nabi
December 08, 2023
KHYBER  -  The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) stands as a crucial forum aligning with tribal customs, providing a platform for re­solving disputes among tribes­men. Tribal jirgas have histor­ically tackled the issues faced by the community. Now, within a legal framework, the DRC op­erates in merged districts, en­suring prompt justice—a prom­ising initiative. District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi, voiced these sentiments during the inaugural ceremony of the inaugural DRC centre in Landi Kotal’s tehsil compound on Thursday. Among the attendees were Superinten­dent Police (SP) Investigation Kamal Hussain, Deputy SP Circle Mazhar Afridi, SHO Landi Kotal, tribal elders, and councillors.

Emphasizing the transition from traditional jirgas to the DRC, the DPO highlighted the legal status granted to the DRC. Local elders, well-versed in tribal customs, have been ap­pointed to settle disputes with­in the council.

Tribesmen can submit appli­cations to the DRC for issues ranging from land disputes to monetary or domestic matters, availing themselves of a swift and cost-free resolution, he af­firmed. He urged council mem­bers to channel their efforts towards resolving fellow tribes­men’s conflicts. In a formal cere­mony, he administered the oath to a 21-member DRC council, in­clusive of a female member.

