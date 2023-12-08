DRC sets up traditional dispute resolution in Khyber

KHYBER - The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) stands as a crucial forum aligning with tribal customs, providing a platform for resolving disputes among tribesmen. Tribal jirgas have historically tackled the issues faced by the community. Now, within a legal framework, the DRC operates in merged districts, ensuring prompt justice—a promising initiative. District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachvi, voiced these sentiments during the inaugural ceremony of the inaugural DRC centre in Landi Kotal’s tehsil compound on Thursday. Among the attendees were Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Kamal Hussain, Deputy SP Circle Mazhar Afridi, SHO Landi Kotal, tribal elders, and councillors.
Emphasizing the transition from traditional jirgas to the DRC, the DPO highlighted the legal status granted to the DRC. Local elders, well-versed in tribal customs, have been appointed to settle disputes within the council.
Tribesmen can submit applications to the DRC for issues ranging from land disputes to monetary or domestic matters, availing themselves of a swift and cost-free resolution, he affirmed. He urged council members to channel their efforts towards resolving fellow tribesmen’s conflicts. In a formal ceremony, he administered the oath to a 21-member DRC council, inclusive of a female member.