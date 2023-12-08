Eco awakening

It is crucial to raise awareness about environmental pollution to safeguard the health and well-being of present and future gen­erations. Here are some ways to achieve this:

1. Educate Yourself: Learn about various types of environmental pollution and their impacts on the earth. Understanding the impor­tance of addressing these issues will inspire action.

2. Share Knowledge: Dissemi­nate information within your cir­cle—friends, family, and commu­nity. Utilise platforms like social media, blog posts, or casual con­versations to spread awareness.

3. Support Environmental Organ­isations: Contribute time or funds to organisations combating envi­ronmental pollution, such as the Environmental Defense Fund or the Natural Resources Defense Council.

4. Choose Environmentally-Friendly Products: Opt for prod­ucts made with environmentally friendly materials or processes to reduce pollution generated during production and disposal.

5. Reduce Personal Pollution: Take steps to minimise your own environmental impact. This in­cludes conserving water, reducing energy consumption, and properly disposing of trash and recyclables.

MEENAL RASHEED,

Lahore.