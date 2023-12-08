Eco awakening

It is crucial to raise awareness about environmental pollution to safeguard the health and well-being of present and future generations. Here are some ways to achieve this:
1. Educate Yourself: Learn about various types of environmental pollution and their impacts on the earth. Understanding the importance of addressing these issues will inspire action.
2. Share Knowledge: Disseminate information within your circle—friends, family, and community. Utilise platforms like social media, blog posts, or casual conversations to spread awareness.
3. Support Environmental Organisations: Contribute time or funds to organisations combating environmental pollution, such as the Environmental Defense Fund or the Natural Resources Defense Council.
4. Choose Environmentally-Friendly Products: Opt for products made with environmentally friendly materials or processes to reduce pollution generated during production and disposal.
5. Reduce Personal Pollution: Take steps to minimise your own environmental impact. This includes conserving water, reducing energy consumption, and properly disposing of trash and recyclables.
MEENAL RASHEED,
Lahore.