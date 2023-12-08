Friday, December 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to unveil election schedule in next few days

ECP to unveil election schedule in next few days
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to an­nounce the election sched­ule in the coming days, with polling scheduled for February 8, 2024. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this statement on ‘National Voters Day’ here yesterday. In his message, the CEC conveyed that the final electoral rolls’ print­ing and delivery had con­cluded. The ECP would soon issue notifications for District Returning Of­ficers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers. He also said that the Commis­sion was fully cognizant of all its constitutional and le­gal responsibilities. Em­phasizing its full prepared­ness and commitment, the ECP assures voters of com­plete security throughout the election process, en­suring the exercise of their voting right with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections. On the National Voter’s Day, he urged the public to par­ticipate in shaping the na­tion’s bright future by ex­ercising their right to vote, as stated by the CEC.

We don’t know politics of TikTok or Gate no 4: Bilawal

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701920313.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023