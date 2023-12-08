ECP to unveil election schedule in next few days

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to an­nounce the election sched­ule in the coming days, with polling scheduled for February 8, 2024. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this statement on ‘National Voters Day’ here yesterday. In his message, the CEC conveyed that the final electoral rolls’ print­ing and delivery had con­cluded. The ECP would soon issue notifications for District Returning Of­ficers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers. He also said that the Commis­sion was fully cognizant of all its constitutional and le­gal responsibilities. Em­phasizing its full prepared­ness and commitment, the ECP assures voters of com­plete security throughout the election process, en­suring the exercise of their voting right with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections. On the National Voter’s Day, he urged the public to par­ticipate in shaping the na­tion’s bright future by ex­ercising their right to vote, as stated by the CEC.