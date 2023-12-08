ECP to unveil election schedule in next few days

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the election schedule in the coming days, with polling scheduled for February 8, 2024. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this statement on ‘National Voters Day’ here yesterday. In his message, the CEC conveyed that the final electoral rolls’ printing and delivery had concluded. The ECP would soon issue notifications for District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Officers. He also said that the Commission was fully cognizant of all its constitutional and legal responsibilities. Emphasizing its full preparedness and commitment, the ECP assures voters of complete security throughout the election process, ensuring the exercise of their voting right with privacy and transparency in the upcoming elections. On the National Voter’s Day, he urged the public to participate in shaping the nation’s bright future by exercising their right to vote, as stated by the CEC.