Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s largest provinces, grapples with foundational rights issues unique to the region. The education crisis in Balochistan poses a significant challenge for its citizens, hindering the province’s development. Pakistan, overall, faces shortcomings in the education sector, causing acute hardships for Balochistan residents. Unfortunately, the government has not adequately addressed this paramount issue. With a substantial population, Balochistan encounters an incredible situation in the education department. I appeal to relevant authorities to urgently address and resolve this alarming matter.
ROZAL MAJEED,
Lahore.