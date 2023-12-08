Friday, December 08, 2023
Education crisis in Balochistan

December 08, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s largest provinces, grapples with foundational rights issues unique to the region. The education crisis in Balochistan poses a significant challenge for its citizens, hindering the province’s development. Paki­stan, overall, faces shortcomings in the education sector, causing acute hardships for Balochistan residents. Unfortunately, the government has not adequately addressed this par­amount issue. With a substantial population, Balochistan encounters an incredible situation in the edu­cation department. I appeal to rele­vant authorities to urgently address and resolve this alarming matter.

ROZAL MAJEED,

Lahore.

