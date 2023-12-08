Balochistan, one of Pakistan’s largest provinces, grapples with foundational rights issues unique to the region. The education crisis in Balochistan poses a significant challenge for its citizens, hindering the province’s development. Paki­stan, overall, faces shortcomings in the education sector, causing acute hardships for Balochistan residents. Unfortunately, the government has not adequately addressed this par­amount issue. With a substantial population, Balochistan encounters an incredible situation in the edu­cation department. I appeal to rele­vant authorities to urgently address and resolve this alarming matter.

ROZAL MAJEED,

Lahore.