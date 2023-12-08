FDA to auction commercial, residential plots on Dec 21

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will hold an open auction for the sale of residential, commercial plots of different size and lease out the vast land in FDA City here on December 21. This was disclosed by FDA Additional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj while addressing a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was apprised that two plots measuring 5.5-kanal each located in A7-block for the construction of hotel/marquees will be put on bidding for leasing out on annual basis. Several shops measuring two marla in different blocks, commercial plots measuring 1-kanal besides residential plots of 1-kanal, 10-Marla, and 5-Marla will be auctioned. The auction will be held at the office of PMU, FDA city Sargodha Road at 11am.