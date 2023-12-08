FDA to auction commercial, residential plots on Dec 21

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will hold an open auction for the sale of residential, commercial plots of different size and lease out the vast land in FDA City here on December 21. This was disclosed by FDA Addi­tional Director General Junaid Hasan Manj while addressing a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting was apprised that two plots measur­ing 5.5-kanal each lo­cated in A7-block for the construction of hotel/marquees will be put on bidding for leasing out on annual basis. Sev­eral shops measuring two marla in different blocks, commercial plots measuring 1-kanal be­sides residential plots of 1-kanal, 10-Marla, and 5-Marla will be auc­tioned. The auction will be held at the office of PMU, FDA city Sargodha Road at 11am.