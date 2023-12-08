FIA arrests 4 involved in illegal currency exchange

PESHAWAR - In an ongoing crackdown against illegal currency exchange and hawala transactions, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar apprehended four indi­viduals.

Under the directive of Director Peshawar Zone Nasir Tanoli, an op­eration was carried out in Taim­ergara, Lower Dir, resulting in the arrest of four individuals engaged in hawala and illegal currency ex­change.

During the operation, the FIA team seized Rs 2,016,000 and 1850 Saudi Riyals from the suspects, along with records associated with illegal currency exchange.