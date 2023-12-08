FIA arrests 4 involved in illegal currency exchange

PESHAWAR - In an ongoing crackdown against illegal currency exchange and hawala transactions, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar apprehended four individuals.
Under the directive of Director Peshawar Zone Nasir Tanoli, an operation was carried out in Taimergara, Lower Dir, resulting in the arrest of four individuals engaged in hawala and illegal currency exchange.
During the operation, the FIA team seized Rs 2,016,000 and 1850 Saudi Riyals from the suspects, along with records associated with illegal currency exchange.