Friday, December 08, 2023
Five gamblers arrested

December 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- The Pakistan Bazar police station of District West conducted a raid on a gutka/mawa manufacturing facility, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, one of whom was a wanted suspect. As per the West District Police spokesperson, one of the apprehended individuals, Rafiqullah alias Taimoor, was a noted figure on the list of sought-after drug dealers. During the raid, the suspects were found engaged in gambling activities within the gutka/mawa factory. The arrested accused identified as Rafiqullah, Ehtsham, Irfan, Imran, and Mukhtiar. Authorities seized 50 bags of prepared gutka/mawa, along with 12 kg of betel nut, 10 kg of tobacco, and various other items from the facility. Furthermore, cash stake money Rs. 21,350, nine mobile phones, and registers/slips were also confiscated from the arrested individuals. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the detained suspects, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

