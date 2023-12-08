Former college professor kills three on Las Vegas campus

LAS VEGAS-Three people were killed in a shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada (UNLV) on Wednesday morning. The gunman, described as a white former college professor in his 60s, was killed in a shootout with police. One other victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The campus, about two miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. There have been more than 630 mass shootings in the US this year. Las Vegas is also the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, where more than 50 people were killed at a music festival in 2017. Law enforcement sources speaking to US broadcaster CBS said the shooter had previously taught in Georgia and North Carolina. The Associated Press has reported that he had applied for a job at the school.

Police said they will not release his name until his family has been notified of his death. Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sheriff, also said that they had “no idea on the motive” as of now and did not have details on his weapon. The university first tweeted at around 11:53 local time (19:53 GMT) that police were responding to reports of shots fired on campus. About 20 minutes later, the university said campus police were responding to an additional report of shots near the Student Union building. It warned students at Beam Hall to “evacuate to a safe area” and to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT”, which is a common active shooter protocol in the US. Adam Garcia, university police chief, said two campus officers engaged the suspect in a shootout before he was struck and killed. One additional victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, the sheriff said at a Wednesday evening press conference. Four other people were also taken to hospital for panic attacks and two police officers were treated for minor injuries.