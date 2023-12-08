Friday, December 08, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola
December 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs218,900 against its sale at Rs218,100 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs685 to Rs187,671 from Rs186,986 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat gold grew to Rs172,032 from Rs171,403. The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the int’l market increased by $2 to $2,050 from $2,048, the Association reported.

 

